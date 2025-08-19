Live near the Woodsdale MetroPark? You may hear loud booms today

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit is disposing of explosives 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at 1917 Woodsdale Road in Trenton. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Those in the area near Woodsdale MetroPark in Trenton may hear a boom this afternoon but shouldn’t be alarmed.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit is disposing of explosives 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at 1917 Woodsdale Road.

The disposal is “controlled” and nearby residents and visitors should not be alarmed, according to a BCSO statement.

