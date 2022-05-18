List: Events in Butler County for Memorial Day 2022

Fairfield Twp. Memorial Day Observance, 6:30 p.m. May 23 at Heroes Park. There will be songs, a Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Project progress update and flyover. People are asked to bring their own chairs.

Hamilton

The Butler County Memorial Day Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. on South Monument Avenue and Court Street. There is a Laying of Wreath at the Soldiers, Sailors, Pioneers Monument at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on South Monument and travels to Heaton Street to Greenwood Cemetery.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 11:15 a.m. The ceremony with a program and music will be at Greenwood Cemetery. “This year’s parade is somewhat different in that we will have two parade marshals, a father and son. The father is a U. S. Navy and Ohio Air National Guard veteran. The son is currently a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps,” said event Chairman Michael Cupp. Their names are Kevin Childress and Capt. Brian Childress.

Middletown

The Middletown Memorial Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. May 30. The parade begins at Smith Park, then heads straight down North Verity Parkway, crosses over Central Avenue and continues passed Girard Ave. and past Yankee Road. Continues to 14th Street and Woodside Cemetery.

This year’s Master of Ceremony for the Memorial Day Ceremony at Woodside is Journal-News Reporter Rick McCrabb. For years, Rick has shared positive stories about the grand marshals.

The ceremony will be right after the Memorial Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery.

West Chester Twp.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7696, American Legion Post 681 and the West Chester-Union Township Historical Society work together to recognize 2022 Memorial Day Parade Ceremonies.

The Memorial Day Parade marches through the heart of the historic Olde West Chester business district beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, followed immediately by a traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at West Chester (Brookside) Cemetery.

Organizers invite guests to wear red, white and blue, and line the sidewalks along Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road.

Each Memorial Day, members of the Historical Society toll the bell for the more than 800 United States military veterans laid to rest in West Chester, Ohio. The Reading of the Names takes place at the cemetery before the ceremony and while the parade is in motion.

Motorists should expect full road closures on Cincinnati Dayton Road, between Cresthaven Avenue and West Chester Road, and from the West Chester Road intersection 1,000 feet west to the cemetery entrance, from about 10 to 11 a.m. on Memorial Day to accommodate the parade route.

For more West Chester Township community event information, visit WestChesterOH.org/Events.