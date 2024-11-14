Library administrator believes continuing levy may have ‘put people off’

The annual cost of this levy would have been $43.75 per $100,000 of property value, he said.

But voters in Butler and Warren counties soundly defeated the levy, and Cari Hillman, community engagement director, said she believes the continuing levy “put people off.”

Issue 11 failed in both counties, according to their boards of elections. In Butler, 52,742 residents voted no, while 40,887 votes yes, or 56% to 44%. In Warren, 537 residents voted no and 300 voted yes, or 64% to 36%.

Hillman expects the library board to decide possible language to put a levy on the spring election ballot.

Meanwhile, Lane Libraries, with locations in Fairfield, Hamilton and Oxford, passed their .75-mill renewal that won’t raise taxes, said Carrie Mancuso, public relations manager. She said the library needed Issue 10 to pass to offset some of the state funding that was reduced years ago.

The renewal levy passed 57% to 43%, according to the board of elections.

Hillman believes the Lane levy passed because voters are “more comfortable” with renewals that don’t raise taxes.

She said the library has received feedback from voters who said they didn’t support a continuing levy. Bautz had said he hoped the levy would reduce voter “levy fatigue.”

Bautz had said the 1.25-mill replacement levy would be “more in line with the operational needs” of the library system that has earmarked $3 million for improvements the next five years.

If Issue 11 had passed, Bautz said the funds would have allowed the library system to expand its operating hours by six hours per week; provide year-around Sunday hours; increase convenience options with additional lockers and bookmobile stops; additional materials; grow technology access and makerspace; and provide free meeting space and well-maintained facilities.

Hillman said she was “very disappointed” by the election results, but “so grateful” for the voter support.

Since the .75-mill levy continues through next year, Hillman said the library system needs to continue proving it’s “an essential part” of the communities it serves.