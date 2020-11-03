Lebanon High School student dies

A 17-year-old Lebanon High School student has died.
Rhiannon Osborne, a lacrosse and tennis player at Lebanon, died at her home on Saturday, according to an obituary with Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home.
The Warren County Coroner’s office reported Osborne’s cause of death was still pending.
Doyle Burke, chief investigator, said there was nothing obvious observed from the initial medical exam and they’ll have more information when they are finished.
The superintendent with Lebanon City Schools said the school district has nothing to report at this time.
A visitation for Osborne will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6:30 p.m. at the Countryside Church of the Nazarene, 1436 Deerfield Road, Lebanon.
A GoFundMe page set up for Osborne online had raised nearly $13,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.