Lebanon council denounces racism after months of debate

“I think this is a milestone for Lebanon,” said Georgetta Sims, a retired Black officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office described as a pioneer in the fight against racism.

“It’s shame it’s taken this long to reach this point. We can move forward together,” Sims said during the meeting.

Resident Raye Kimberlin urged the council to form a human-relations commission and take note of steps taken by Lebanon City Schools in response to a federal investigation of racism allegations.

Explore Lebanon schools settle federal racial harassment case

Police investigated reports of threats made in June toward a Black youth wearing a mask emblazoned with a symbol of the #Black Lives Matter movement while taking pictures in downtown Lebanon.

Over the next two months, three or four versions of a resolution were discussed by the council and members of the public.

“It really has been a process,” Mayor Amy Brewer said Tuesday.

Before the vote, supporters spent more than an hour urging passage of the resolution as what they considered a big step toward ending the community’s sometimes racist past.

“Do the right thing. Let’s fix it,” Benjamin Watawa said.