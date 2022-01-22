Leader of popular Blue Ash park will now work for Hamilton Parks Conservancy

He has worked in golf maintenance and also was a golf-course superintendent before moving to Blue Ash, where he managed the city’s mowing and turf crews before taking over as the park maintenance supervisor at Summit Park.

“This opportunity came up, and I couldn’t resist applying,” Cornette said. “It seems like it’s going to be a fantastic fit. I can’t wait to get started.”

Cornette, 33, worked during high school at golf courses but later worked in machining and manufacturing. But he loved the outdoors, including hiking, and began studies at Xavier University at age 26, where he studied organizational leadership.

This fall he began working on an online master’s degree from Virginia Tech in natural resources and global sustainability.

Fitton said the board believes Cornette’s sustainability coursework “can get us going in the next direction.”

“You’ve got a younger guy coming in with actually some skill sets Steve didn’t have,” but Timmer “had the ability to plug himself into almost everything, and figure it out, based on his life experience.”

“The Board would like to thank Steve for turning over an organization that has improved parks while practicing unbelievable financial stewardship for our citizens,” Fitton said.