Largest light industrial staffing provider in U.S. opens center in Fairfield

The added space is allowing the company to offer its first Better Worklife Career Center, said Cathi Canfield, vice president of operations/talent experience.

It’s (worklife center) actually the first of its kind in the country for Employbridge. Fairfield is getting the best of the best that Employbridge has to offer,” Canfield said.

“We’re the largest light industrial staffing provider in the nation. It’s a pretty big deal for us to open this center,” added Tim Devine, regional vice president.

“This is just the beginning. We hope this positions us for future expansion and growth.”

Nationally, Employbridge has more than 400 locations in 48 states. It places 440,000 people annually at more than 17,000 client sites. In Ohio, the firm has 15 locations, including Huber Heights, Piqua, and Cincinnati.

Employbridge finds staffing for its clients – many in the manufacturing and logistics fields. It also provides professional, office and support staff.

The Fairfield office has five employees and another 400-500 associates who work for Employbridge but are assigned to client sites. Among the workers it places with clients are forklift operators, packers, laborers, production workers, shipping or receiving, and office.

“We are a workforce specialist company,’’ Devine said. “We have a training room, validation center, testing stations and we provide training.”

At the center workers can take online classes to improve work or personal skills such as professional communication skills, workplace safety overview or improving personal health.

“We’re helping with skill development to help grow pay rates, create loyalty, and build careers,’’ Canfield said.

“(Our associates) aspire to do more things. We want to help them on their career path and that’s why we call this a career center — we want them to grow in their career with us over time.”

Training is done on physical equipment and/or virtual simulator to provide skills needed on assignment — such as being able to be forklift certified as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.