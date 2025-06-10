Lakota educators, leaders surprised with diamond awards

Since 2007 Lakota officials have conducted the springtime tradition – in recent years involving surprising the winners during a recent school day – of awarding the district’s highest honor for their work during the current school year.

Winning teachers receive $1,000 grants, from award co-sponsor Phelan Insurance Agency, for use in their classrooms while the school administrative and support staffer awards consist solely of recognition.

Each recipient was honored with a special surprise celebration during last month’s “Teacher Appreciation Week” and within their respective school communities among their family, colleagues, students and others nominated them, according to Lakota officials.

“We had an impressive slate of nominees for this year’s top educator awards. Between this and the 400-plus nominations we received for (monthly) Gem Awards this year, it never ceases to amaze me just how bright our staff shine and to what lengths they will go to make a difference for our students,” Lakota Superintendent Ashley Whitely noted in a released statement.

This year’s winners are: Elementary (PreK-6) teacher Beth Bonin, 3rd grade instructor at Freedom Elementary School; secondary (7-12) teacher Stacey Lane, biology instructor at Lakota East High School; support staff winner Jennifer Russell, counselor at Creekside Early Childhood School and administrator winner Traci Stubenrauch, assistant principal at Wyandot Early Childhood School.

Bonin, who is retiring this year after nearly 25 years at Freedom, was celebrated for her dedication to her students, her passion for teaching and her unwavering commitment to fostering a love of reading.

A nominating colleague wrote: “Beth treats reading as a magical gift that we can give ourselves daily, and by the end of the school year, almost every child is convinced of the wondrous powers of reading.”

Lakota officials said Lane, a 20-year veteran teacher, was lauded for her “innovative spirit.”

Letters from her colleagues and students noted the way she has revolutionized the traditional learning environment through her implementation of a personalized learning model that allows students to take control of their learning, said officials.

Creekside Early Childhood School Counselor Russell was surprised with the news of her award during a school assembly in May that included handmade signs of love and compassion from her students.

“Noted repeatedly was her skillful approach to engaging families, creating relationships, building trust and empowering students to take control of their actions and emotions on a daily basis,” according to school officials.

And Wyandot Early Childhood Assistant Principal Stubenrauch was cited for her “remarkable talent for creating an environment where every child feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive.”

Northern Cincinnati Foundation President & CEO Erin Satzger said the annual nomination process and awards are key part of student achievement in Lakota Schools.

“Dedicated teachers and staff not only uplift students, but they also help create a strong school system and a vibrant community where everyone benefits,” said Satzger.

“The Northern Cincinnati Foundation is proud to partner with Lakota Schools and Phelan Insurance Agency to honor outstanding educators at Lakota.”