Kyles Station Road closing Monday for bridge replacement

Bridge expected to reopen in mid-August
The Kyles Station Road bridge over Gregory Creek will be replaced this spring with work beginning Monday. BUTLER COUNTY ENGINEER’S OFFICE/CONTRIBUTED

By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Traffic on a major Liberty Twp. road will be disrupted for the next five months while crews replace a bridge over Gregory Creek.

Beginning Monday, Kyles Station Road will be closed between just east of LeSourdsville-West Chester Road and about a mile west of Mauds Hughes Road while crews replace the bridge.

Only local traffic will be allowed up to the construction work on either side of the bridge.

Beginning Monday, Kyles Station Road will be closed between just east of LeSourdsville-West Chester Road and about a mile west of Mauds Hughes Road while crews replace the bridge over Gregory Creek. BUTLER COUNTY ENGINERR’S OFFICE/CONTRIBUTED

Built in 1969, the bridge was reconstructed in 1989 and is now considered structurally deficient, said Betsy Horton, spokeswoman for the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

Three three-span bridge will be replaced with a single-span box beam structure. The project includes relocating the waterline, widening roadway approaches, installing a 10-foot-wide raised sidewalk on the north side of the bridge, and upgraded guardrails.

“From an engineering and maintenance standpoint, we prefer a single-span box beam structure rather than a three-span bridge,” said Greg Wilkens, Butler County engineer.

“Eliminating the intermediate pier reduces the likelihood of debris becoming trapped beneath the bridge and allows for better flow through the channel.”

The $2.7 million project will be done by Brumbaugh Construction. The bulk of the money is coming from the federal government with $103,500 coming from the Butler County Water and Sewer department, Horton said.

Weather permitting, the project is slated to be completed in mid-August when the road will be reopened.

During construction eastbound Kyles Station Road traffic will detour south on Lesourdsville-West Chester Road, east on Millikin Road, and north on Mauds Hughes Road. Westbound traffic would reverse the route.

