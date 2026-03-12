Kyles Station Road closing Monday for bridge replacement

Only local traffic will be allowed up to the construction work on either side of the bridge.

Built in 1969, the bridge was reconstructed in 1989 and is now considered structurally deficient, said Betsy Horton, spokeswoman for the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

Three three-span bridge will be replaced with a single-span box beam structure. The project includes relocating the waterline, widening roadway approaches, installing a 10-foot-wide raised sidewalk on the north side of the bridge, and upgraded guardrails.

“From an engineering and maintenance standpoint, we prefer a single-span box beam structure rather than a three-span bridge,” said Greg Wilkens, Butler County engineer.

“Eliminating the intermediate pier reduces the likelihood of debris becoming trapped beneath the bridge and allows for better flow through the channel.”

The $2.7 million project will be done by Brumbaugh Construction. The bulk of the money is coming from the federal government with $103,500 coming from the Butler County Water and Sewer department, Horton said.

Weather permitting, the project is slated to be completed in mid-August when the road will be reopened.

During construction eastbound Kyles Station Road traffic will detour south on Lesourdsville-West Chester Road, east on Millikin Road, and north on Mauds Hughes Road. Westbound traffic would reverse the route.