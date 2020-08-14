Kettering Cruise-in livens up Saturday nights

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook at @DaytonWheels.
CRUISE-INS
- THURSDAY NIGHT OHIO CRUISERS CRUISE-INS, 4 p.m. to dark, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Plenty of parking; all vehicles welcome
- SATURDAY NIGHT KETTERING CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels welcome. Robin, 937-620-6406
AUG. 22
12TH ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE GEEZERS, gates open 8 a.m., time runs at 10 a.m., racing at 2:30 p.m., Kil-Kare Speedway and Drag Strip, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Spectators $15; Old-time drags (1987 and older), $25; car show (any year) or to swap, $20. Cash awards, 50 Lowe’s goodie buckets, trophies to top 40 show cars and 10 elite, Hagerty Choice Award, three winners get one-year AAA membership. Classes: super stock/stock combo, sportsman, modified, nostalgia eliminators, Grandpa eliminators, top eliminator. 2020 Geezer Award to Dave Cottrell Sr. Rain date Aug. 23. Ed Crowder, 937-409-3087 or Kil-Kare, 937-429-2961. Email kilkare@kilkare.com
AUG. 30
13TH ANNUAL CULP LAKE CAR SHOW, opens 10 a.m., judging 1 p.m., awards 3:30 p.m., 1830 E. Home Road, Springfield, 7 miles from I-70. $10 vehicle registration, spectators welcome. Dash plaques, entrant judging, 24-inch trophies, name-brand tool door prizes, goodie bags, food truck, free fishing. See photos from past events and pre-register at www.culplake.com. Steve Culp, 937-399-0085, culp@roadrunner.com. Check website for any changes caused by COVID-19.