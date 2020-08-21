Kettering Cruise-in livens up Saturday nights

12TH ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE GEEZERS, gates open 8 a.m., time runs at 10 a.m., racing at 2:30 p.m., Kil-Kare Speedway and Drag Strip, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Spectators $15; Old-time drags (1987 and older), $25; car show (any year) or to swap, $20. Cash awards, 50 Lowe’s goodie buckets, trophies to top 40 show cars and 10 elite, Hagerty Choice Award, three winners get one-year AAA membership. Classes: super stock/stock combo, sportsman, modified, nostalgia eliminators, Grandpa eliminators, top eliminator. 2020 Geezer Award to Dave Cottrell Sr. Rain date Aug. 23. Ed Crowder, 937-409-3087 or Kil-Kare, 937-429-2961. Email kilkare@kilkare.com

AUG. 30