Kayla Harrison’s MMA fight tonight canceled, opponent hospitalized

PFL champion and Middletown native Kayla Harrison won’t fight twice this year like she wanted after all.
She was scheduled to fight tonight in the Titan FC 66 card, but her opponent Jozette Cotton couldn’t make weight, then was hospitalized due to dehydration, according to news reports.
The fight between Harrison and Cotton was at lightweight, which means fighters had to weigh no more than 156 pounds. But Cotton weighed 180 prior to her hospitalization for dehydration.
Harrison defeated Cotton by third-round TKO in her second professional fight before the rematch was scheduled for tonight.
Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, was seeking to compete for the second time in 2020 after sitting out for the majority of the year after PFL cancelled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.