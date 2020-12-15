JUST IN: Premier Health, Otterbein to develop health center at Union Village

The center will occupy the Dilgard Building, previously home to the Otterbein SeniorLife home offices – since moved to the Center Building in Union Village, the linchpin for the towne center in Union Village, according to a press release from the companies.

The new Premier Health Center at Union Village will offer primary care, orthopedic, and cardiology services through Premier Physician Network providers; imaging services; CompuNet lab services; a Premier Health Urgent Care; and an occupational health services center.