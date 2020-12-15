JUST IN: Premier Health, Otterbein to develop health center at Union Village

Premier Health and Otterbein SeniorLife jointly announced today plans for the establishment of a Premier Health Center at the new Union Village development on Ohio 741, outside of Lebanon.
The center will occupy the Dilgard Building, previously home to the Otterbein SeniorLife home offices – since moved to the Center Building in Union Village, the linchpin for the towne center in Union Village, according to a press release from the companies.
The new Premier Health Center at Union Village will offer primary care, orthopedic, and cardiology services through Premier Physician Network providers; imaging services; CompuNet lab services; a Premier Health Urgent Care; and an occupational health services center.
In the near term, the building – originally constructed in 1989 – will undergo renovations to prepare for the new Premier Health Center, which also can help connect residents to additional services at Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center in nearby Middletown.
“Premier Health is pleased to expand its partnership with Otterbein SeniorLife and to provide new health care options to meet the growing demand of residents of Otterbein Lebanon, Union Village, the city of Lebanon, and other nearby communities,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “The quality and convenience of Premier Health’s array of health services will nicely complement the innovative, “new urban” concept embraced by Union Village.”
Jill Wilson, the president and chief executive of Otterbein SeniorLife, said, “We are excited that Premier Health has chosen the Union Village location to serve as an extension of their exceptional comprehensive health care system. This location will serve the surrounding community but also provide a convenient high quality health care option to our Otterbein Lebanon residents.”
The new Premier Health Center at Union Village is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.