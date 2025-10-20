Just Humor Us contest winners

Chair tales
Hot dog vendor
Just Humor Us contest winner
The Lane Libraries and Journal-News invited cartoonists from 7-years-old to adults to submit original comic strips for the Just Humor Us contest. Winners were chosen on Oct. 6 after three weeks of voting. This contest was in celebration of National Comic Book Day, which was Sept. 25. The winners in each category are: Adults: Stormy Bailey, for Library Checkout; Teens (12-17): Trevor Banks, for The Hot Dog Vendor; and Kids (7-11): Alivia Zheng, for Chair Tales.
The Lane Libraries and Journal-News invited cartoonists from 7-years-old to adults to submit original comic strips for the Just Humor Us contest. Winners were chosen on Oct. 6 after three weeks of voting.

This contest was in celebration of National Comic Book Day, which was Sept. 25. The winners in each category are: Adults: Stormy Bailey, for Library Checkout; Teens (12-17): Trevor Banks, for The Hot Dog Vendor; and Kids (7-11): Alivia Zheng, for Chair Tales.

