Juror passes out during Butler County quadruple homicides trial

The juror was attended to by medics in the lobby of the courthouse. Just before lunch, the juror returned to the jury box and the trial resumed.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, on April 28, 2019 at their residence on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Twp.