Juneteenth events in Butler County: Hamilton, Middletown, Miami to host festivities this week

Juneteenth is a combination of June and 19th, the day slaves in Texas in 1865 learned slavery no longer was legal in the country, stirring impromptu celebrations.

Here's a flier for Hamilton's Juneteenth Celebration. PROVIDED

Dr. Quinton Moss will give a history speech around 2 p.m. about Juneteenth.

Here are details about the other events:

“Middletown’s Juneteenth First Annual Cookout” will happen from noon to 7 p.m. behind the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center at 800 Lafayette Ave. It will feature “conversations with our ancestors” and health screenings held inside community center from 3 to 5 p.m. There also will be a very brief celebration and remembrance immediately afterward to honor those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Andre Harris will speak about “Health Disparities and African-Americans.”

Here's a flier for Middltown's Juneteenth cookout. PROVIDED

New Era Baptist Church in Middletown (1120 Yankee Road) will host what it calls the first event leading up to its 100th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a cookout featuring hot dogs and hamburgers, music, door prizes and crafts. People are encouraged to wear T-shirts with Black Lives Matter or Juneteenth themes, “or your favorite African attire.”

A flier for New Era Baptist Church's Juneteenth celebration in Middletown. PROVIDED

At Miami, Dr. Coates’ lecture will be released at 2 p.m. on Miami’s YouTube channel, Miami University - YouTube, and the university’s Juneteenth webpage, Juneteenth | Diversity and Inclusion - Miami University (miamioh.edu). It is free for anyone to watch. But the lecture afterward, available only to the university community, and requires registration.

Last year, when Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford closed the university at 2 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth, Miami announced: “We should all reflect and contemplate the importance of this day in U.S. history, and how much further we must go to bring about justice and equality for all.”