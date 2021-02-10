JobsOhio awarded $1.1 million to local companies, organizations last month

According to the Dayton Development Coalition, “inclusion” grants are aimed at eligible projects in designated “distressed communities and for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.”

Also identified by the coalition Wednesday for new inclusion grants (although not in the January JobsOhio report) were Canary Consulting Inc., for an expected 30 new jobs, and Oregon Printing Communications, for two new jobs.

The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District pulled in a $600,000 OSIP award. That’s from the the Ohio Sites Infrastructure Program (OSIP).

The biggest recent TID project is a $14.9 million infrastructure project to widen U.S. 40 to five lanes, boosting access from Union Airpark Boulevard to the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

In Butler County, TrueChoicePack Corp. received an economic development grant of $400,000 for a project expected to create 51 jobs, with a new jobs payroll of $3.825 million. Nine jobs will be retained and a fixed asset investment of $700,000 is part of the project, according to JobsOhio.

TrueChoicePack has a distinctly Dayton history. The company was started by Heena Rathore when she quit her job at Miami Valley Hospital and launched a new product line dubbed “BioGreenChoice.”

The idea behind the business was a simple one: Produce compostable dishes, cups, bowls, utensils and more for use in home and institutional settings. By 2013, the company’s products could be found at three Dorothy Lane Market locations and in a cafeteria at the Premier Health Partners headquarters in downtown Dayton.

Instead of taking hundreds of years to biodegrade or fall apart, BioGreenChoice founders said their products — made from corn, sugar cane and other natural materials — would decompose naturally without harming the environment.

A $50,000 Community Development Block Grant loan from CountyCorp Development in early 2013 was an early boost for the company, which is now global.

Back then, the company was based on Yankee Street. Today, it calls Mason home.

Rathore works as the company’s president and chief executive while Rakesh Rathore serves as chief operating officer. Messages were sent to that company and to JobsOhio Wednesday.