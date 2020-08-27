Jobless claims inch down again, but layoffs continue

In Montgomery County, 901 residents filed for the first time for jobless benefits in the week ending Aug. 22, with 16,773 claims ongoing from previous weeks.

In Clark County, 174 residents made initial claims, with 3,250 claims continuing.

Butler County saw 174 new claims, on top of 3,250 continuing claims. In Warren County, those numbers were 206 and 4,984 respectively.

Ohioans filed 344,409 continued or ongoing jobless claims last week, which was 431,893 fewer than – or less than half (44.3%) of – the peak this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 23 weeks (over 1.6 million) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Also Thursday, the federal government estimated that the U.S. economy shrank at an annualized rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter, the steepest quarterly drop on record.