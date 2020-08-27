Jobless claims inch down again, but layoffs continue

First-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped slightly from last week, but remain above one million nationally, demonstrating that layoffs are continuing in the COVID-19 recession.
In the week ending August 22, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,006,000, a decrease of 98,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
The previous week’s level was revised down by 2,000 from 1,106,000 to 1,104,000.
In Ohio, residents filed 18,988 new or initial claims for jobless benefits last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
That’s 255,227 fewer than, or less than 7%, of the peak back in April.
In Montgomery County, 901 residents filed for the first time for jobless benefits in the week ending Aug. 22, with 16,773 claims ongoing from previous weeks.
In Clark County, 174 residents made initial claims, with 3,250 claims continuing.
Butler County saw 174 new claims, on top of 3,250 continuing claims. In Warren County, those numbers were 206 and 4,984 respectively.
Ohioans filed 344,409 continued or ongoing jobless claims last week, which was 431,893 fewer than – or less than half (44.3%) of – the peak this year.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 23 weeks (over 1.6 million) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Also Thursday, the federal government estimated that the U.S. economy shrank at an annualized rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter, the steepest quarterly drop on record.