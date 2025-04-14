It’s official: Short-term rentals like Airbnb banned in West Chester Twp.’s single-family neighborhoods

“When one buys a house in a residential zone, they should be able to count on the property next door being used as a residence, not a business, Wesolowski said.

“(They) don’t foster community. They don’t offer the opportunity for neighbors to know each other or form lasting relationships. Many – and I would say most – people want to be friends with their neighbors.”

Before the zoning update – in the works for more than two years – there was no definition or regulation for STRs – rentals of 30 days or less, including Airbnb and VRBO listings.

Complaints about noise, parties, and concerns about the practice prompted township officials to impose a six-month moratorium on the issue last November while it updated its zoning code.

Short-term rental listings in Butler County have grown 77 percent in the last two years, according to Tracy Kocher, executive director of Travel Butler County. There are about 817 listings county-wide.

Jason Ross operates about 180 STRs across the region, including 10 in West Chester Twp. He said he’s only fielded two complaint calls.

“I think short-term rentals in West Chester are very valuable. They bring a unique opportunity that a hotel does not,‘’ said Joel Herzog, a resident and the township’s former police chief.

He said those with children or pets would probably prefer a short-term rental in an Airbnb or Vrbo.

And as to complaints, Herzog said there were more problems with properties being leased for longer time periods.

“It’s a good opportunity. I’d hate to see it taken away from West Chester. We try to be business friendly,” Herzong said.

“Many of these people are small business people and there’s really not the data that I’ve seen to back up that it’s detrimental to the citizens in a residential community.”

Although banned in residential neighborhoods, STRs are allowed on a case-by-case basis in multi-family and business zones.

Besides the zoning resolution, updates to the township’s property maintenance code and land use plan were approved.