Investigation ongoing into Liberty Twp. ransomware attack

“There’s no impact on services and communications to residents,’’ said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

The public can still communicate with township officials via the phone, email, social media platforms and website. Portals for submission of planning and other documents are operational but developers “got permits a little later than they were used to,” Lewis said.

The attack does not affect the sheriff’s substation, located in the township administrative building. It has a separate IT system, which wasn’t impacted by the incident.

Township employees continue to collaborate with consultants as they work through the incident and continue their investigation.

The incident began May 5 when township employees became suspicious when it became difficult to access emails.

For a short period phone service – which goes through an app – was spotty as well.

McKinney said there is no indication any of the public’s personal information has been compromised.

No other information about the incident is available as the investigation is continuing, Lewis said.