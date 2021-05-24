Inspiring younger students: Caravans replace traditional school visits for Butler County graduates

“Because of Covid 19 we’ve had to make so many changes this school year and we wanted to honor this tradition,” said Hayes.

Other districts, including Lakota Schools, had graduating seniors from its two high schools simply walk in a parade outside their old elementary schools to hundreds of cheering students, many flashing hand-made signs of congratulations and encouragement.

“We are so excited to be having the drive-by celebration and we want to make sure we continue to honor our seniors. Because of Covid 19 we can not have them in the building so we thought having the drive-by celebration would be another great way to honor them,” said Hayes.

Proud Fairfield school parent Jennifer Hormann remembers when her son Logan was just a lad attending Fairfield North Elementary.

Minutes before the seniors and their car caravan was scheduled to roll on through, Hormann waited with other family members in the school’s Fairfield Twp parking lot to cheer on her son’s return to his elementary alma mater.

“I think it (caravan) is very inventive and I’m happy to finally have some normalcy,” she said.

Her son, Hormann, said “will be in the back of a truck with a whole bunch of other (Fairfield High School) show choir kids hooting and hollering.”

The inspirational aspect of this first-of-its-kind caravan ceremony is important, she said, for the grade school students.

“It’s great for them to see what the district does for them and to support the older kids. And the older kids like to support the younger kids. With everything that has been happening with Covid, I know that hasn’t been happening a lot so it’s really good for them to see what their potential is with Fairfield Schools.”