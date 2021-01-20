X

Inauguration Day: Who is attending from the Dayton region and Ohio

Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

At least two Dayton region congressmen will be at today’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.

U.S. Reps. Warren Davison, R-Troy, and Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, will attend, according to their spokespersons. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, will also attend. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will attend from a remote location.

“Senator Brown will be attending the inauguration virtually, as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have urged Americans to do to stop the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement from his office.

Representatives for U.S. Reps. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, did not say if they are attending but Turner’s office issued a statement from him.

“I have worked with every President from Bill Clinton onward to advocate for our community and strengthen our national security. I will work diligently with President Joe Biden, whom I know personally and have worked closely with,” Turner said. “Thank you to the Capitol Police, National Guard, and all those who are working to ensure a peaceful transition of power, which is vital to our democracy.”

Biden and Harris won the Nov. 3 election by more than 7 million votes. President Donald Trump, who has been impeached on a charge of inciting insurrection in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, refused to attend the inauguration and left for Florida Wednesday morning. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend.

