Inauguration Day: Who is attending from the Dayton region and Ohio

U.S. Reps. Warren Davison, R-Troy, and Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, will attend, according to their spokespersons. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, will also attend. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will attend from a remote location.

“Senator Brown will be attending the inauguration virtually, as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have urged Americans to do to stop the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement from his office.