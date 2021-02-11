Huge majority of Butler County nursing homes report zero active COVID-19 cases among residents

Close to 90 percent of the nursing homes in Butler County are reporting zero current resident cases of COVID-19, according to state data updated Wednesday.
Throughout the county, 32 of 36 facilities tracked by the state reported no resident cases this week. Just nine of the 36 facilities reported staff cases.
This comes after nursing facilities throughout the country spent months battling spread of the virus with a high-risk population.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,072 resident cases at Butler County facilities, an average of about 30 per facility. The state doesn’t report COVID-19 resident deaths by individual facility, but there have been 89 total in Butler County facilities since the pandemic began.
The state is several weeks into its vaccine program, and nursing home residents and staff were among the first to receive the vaccine.