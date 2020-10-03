How to manage pain medications during breast cancer treatment

According to Breastcancer.org, women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and beyond have an array of treatment options to fight their disease. That marks a stark contrast from recent history, when treatment options were considerably more limited. Though treatment options have expanded and improved survival rates, women diagnosed with breast cancer can still expect to confront some side effects as they navigate their way through treatment.

Pain is one of the more common symptoms breast cancer patients experience, both before diagnosis and during treatment. In fact, breast cancer treatment plans typically include strategies to address pain. Breastcancer.org notes that most breast cancer patients can get complete relief for their pain. However, it may take some time before the right formula is found and patients can return to enjoying daily activities.