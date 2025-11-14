Holly Jolly Hamilton boosts local businesses with family-friendly holiday events

The experiences celebrated by Holly Jolly Hamilton, she said, showcase the city’s creativity as it celebrates local history and creates an engaging environment that attracts thousands of people annually to shop at retail establishments, and patronize bars and restaurants, in Butler County’s largest city.

“Through mostly free, family-friendly events, from holiday lights and live entertainment to seasonal markets, photos at the Santa House, and specialty experiences like Santa Paws and the Hollow Earth Drop, the city is strategically investing in placemaking that can only happen in Hamilton," she said.

This steady increase of foot traffic throughout the downtown and urban core generates a measurable economic impact as it strengthens small business performance, and positions Hamilton as a regional holiday destination, she said. Without the branding of Holly Jolly Hamilton, the last two months of the year “might otherwise be a slower season.”

Throughout the year, Hamilton seemingly goes from one event to the next, from the RiversEdge concert series to the Hollow Earth Festival, Hamilton Pride, and HamilPalooza to Operation Pumpkin. Everything done is important and intentional, said Dan Bates, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“You’ve always got to do things to make sure you’re top of mind, and I really think that’s what Holly Jolly Hamilton is about,” he said. “People know that Hamilton does a great job during the holidays, but I think it’s always good to keep reminding them.”

There are different themes every week with Holly Jolly Hamilton, which kicked off earlier this month. On Saturday, there is the Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, and on Sunday at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, there is the Merry and Bright Vendor Show.

Later this month, Holly Jolly Hamilton will feature Music on Main, the Christmas tree lighting, and the annual Hamilton Turkey Drop. In December, there will be the Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, annual Santa Paws Pet Pageant, Joy to the Wald, the Hollow Earth Drop and DORA’s Countdown to Midnight.

“Any boost to foot traffic is beneficial to the businesses, the restaurants, the bars, everybody,” Bates said. “When we do any kind of event that gives anybody a reason to say, ‘Hey, maybe we’ll go to Hamilton,’ it has a positive impact on business.”

Maslin said beyond the immediate benefits, these events represent a long-term community investment.

“For many families, Holly Jolly Hamilton is their first introduction to the city, and for children, these holiday experiences create lasting memories that foster lifelong connections to Hamilton,” she said.

UPCOMING HOLLY JOLLY HAMILTON EVENTS

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl: Noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Hamilton

Merry & Bright Vendor Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 600 N. B St.

17Strong Holiday Social Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday. The 513 Hamilton, 244 Main St.

Pink Friday: All day, Friday, at participating businesses

Music on Main: 5 to 9 p.m., Nov. 21 on Main Street

Tree lighting: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22, 116 Dayton St.

For the full list of events and details on every event, visit downtownhamiltonohio.com/holly-jolly.