HISTORICAL PHOTOS: New Miami people, places and events in old black-and-white images

While scouring the Journal-News photo archives, we found photos of New Miami people, buildings, and events. Here is a small snippet of some that you may remember.
Click through the photos above to view the businesses.
Then click on the cards below for more popular Journal-News photo galleries.
PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair
PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target
PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton
PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities
PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton
In Other News
1
Drawback of Hamilton development: Main Street parking issues
2
List: Halloween events for adults in Butler County
3
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
4
Despite changing student masking policy, Hamilton school board still...
5
Fort Hamilton Hospital names new president and CFO
About the Author