Hear a boom? Butler County Bomb Squad testing homemade explosives today

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, loud explosions may be heard throughout the day as part of these controlled procedures.

James River Phillips, 20, of Mason was arrested at his home in Mason Thursday by the FBI Cincinnati Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on federal charges, the FBI said in a release.

The FBI said that they believe Phillips is the person responsible for leaving an explosive device at a Lebanon soccer complex on Sept. 22, 2024, before it was found by a Lebanon patrol officer. The IED was collected by the Butler County Bomb Squad to be tested.

“The FBI and our partners worked together to ensure his actions were stopped before there was any risk to public safety,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola.

The FBI was assisted by several law enforcement agencies in the investigation, including police departments in Lebanon, Mason and Dayton, the sheriff’s offices in Warren and Butler counties, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.