Head Start efforts to prepare Butler County students just got a budget boost

“For many of them being out of school since March is another risk factor. When children enter kindergarten behind, it is very hard to catch them up. We are able to continue their learning and make sure they are ready.”

The funds, which came through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provided $697,883 in Butler County and $119,518 in Preble County.

“To safely resume Head Start services, we are hiring more staff, leasing additional space to resume visits with families, and purchasing items required to provide a healthy and safe environment. We are also looking at adding some technology for families that we will serve remotely,” said Prescott. “The health and safety of each child in our care is our highest priority.”

The money is part of a $6 billion crisis assistance program approved by President Donald Trump, said federal officials.

“President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help supplement human services during this crisis,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “This $750 million for Head Start will help ensure that children and families who rely on the program continue receiving services like meals, health screenings, and pre-K education where possible.”

There are 153 children in Butler County and 43 children in Preble County are currently attending locations in Fairfield, Hamilton, Middletown, West Chester, Camden, Eaton and Lewisburg.

