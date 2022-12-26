journal-news logo
X

Have you seen missing Loveland 81-year-old with Alzheimer's?

News
By
6 minutes ago

The Loveland Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing earlier Monday afternoon.

Virgul Gaull was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, when he drove away from his home on Sunrise Drive in Loveland. Family and law enforcement have not been able to contact him, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Gaull is white, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle he was driving is a silver 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck like the one pictured below.

The truck has OH plate number AF74GM, as well as a sticker for Bluffton College in white lettering on the rear window on the driver’s side. The bed of the truck has a vinyl tonneau cover.

Police asked anyone who sees Gaull or the truck to call 911.

In Other News
1
Music Café in Hamilton ends after more than 2 decades
2
Oxford in multi-unit bargaining with officers, sergeants & lieutenants
3
Butler County awarded historic amounts to other jurisdictions and needy...
4
Fitton Center in Hamilton floods on Christmas Eve
5
Hamilton gym teacher wins only Ohio gold award for excellence

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top