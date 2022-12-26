Have you seen missing Loveland 81-year-old with Alzheimer's?

The Loveland Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing earlier Monday afternoon.
Virgul Gaull was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, when he drove away from his home on Sunrise Drive in Loveland. Family and law enforcement have not been able to contact him, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Gaull is white, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle he was driving is a silver 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck like the one pictured below.
The truck has OH plate number AF74GM, as well as a sticker for Bluffton College in white lettering on the rear window on the driver’s side. The bed of the truck has a vinyl tonneau cover.
Police asked anyone who sees Gaull or the truck to call 911.
