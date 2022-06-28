Survey: Has your rent gotten more expensive?

The Journal-News is sourcing information from our readers to get a sense of the rental market in Butler County amid a significant cost-of-living increase.
We’re asking readers if they’ve experienced a rent increase in the home they were already living in, or if they have been priced out of rental options that might have previously been less expensive.
Rent is one of many commodities that has tended to become more expensive in the past year.
In Hamilton, for example, data from Rent.com shows that one-bedroom apartments cost 20 percent more than they did this time last year; in Middletown, the average two-bedroom apartment costs 13 percent more.
This survey from the Journal-News allows readers to relay the specifics of their renting experience and the impact that it has had on their lives.
