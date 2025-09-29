Harlan Twp. Fire Dept. seeks levy to combat significant firefighter shortage

He said that while that’s happening, the number of emergency calls has increased.

“There are times of the day when there is literally no one available,” Pegram said.

Pegram said they’re on track for their busiest year ever and that this summer has been particularly difficult.

“Seven out of every 10 calls that we got called on, we didn’t get enough volunteer response to handle the call,” Pegram said.

He said they found a temporary solution. In August, they were approved to dip into their emergency funds to begin paying for 24-hour part-time staffing.

“We cut response times by more than in half,” Pegram said.

But he said that relief won’t last forever.

“We’ll run out of money in the spring of ’26,” Pegram said.

Because of that, there will be a 5-year, 3.5 mill levy for residents to vote on in November.

Pegram said it would bring in $800,000, all of which would go toward staffing part-time firefighters.

It would cost taxpayers $123 per $100,000 of property value.

Pegram said when they can’t respond to an emergency call, neighboring departments step in. While those departments are doing that for free now, he said they will eventually begin invoicing Harlan Twp. in the future.

“The cost that that could be is estimated to be between $1.7 and $2 million a year,” Pegram said.

Pegram said they’ve tried to pass a levy three times before, all of which have failed. In May, the levy failed by just eight votes.

He said if it fails again, residents will feel the impact.

“I don’t want to scare people, but I would call it catastrophic,” Pegram said.

He said he knows not everyone loves the idea of paying more property tax, but he said the benefits are worth the cost.

“Trust us to do the right thing, and if we don’t, in five years we have to renew the levy, then vote no in five years,” Pegram said.