Hamilton’s welcome center rebrands, opens in new downtown location

Last year, the Hamilton Welcome Center was one of several organizations forced to relocate after a developer purchased the former Anthony Wayne building.

On Wednesday, now known as Visit Hamilton, Ohio, the organization re-opened its new visitor’s center some 600 feet east on High Street at 162 High St.

“We look forward to welcoming so many people to Hamilton,” said Pat Arnold, executive director of Visit Hamilton, Ohio. “It’s so bright and cheerful, and it’s centrally located.”

The previous location at 1 High St. was an iconic view for people crossing the High-Main bridge, but the city’s visitors didn’t know it was there, and it was difficult to get to for travelers and citizens alike.

“I just think (this new location) is going to be a real center, a hub here in Hamilton,” Arnold said of the center at the corner of High and North 2nd streets, which has easily accessible parking.

The relocation is an “exciting” new chapter for the visitor’s bureau, said Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates.

“Hamilton’s moving forward,” he said. “We need our visitor’s bureau, and here they are right in downtown Hamilton in an exciting new location.”

Lauren Nelson, with the city of Hamilton, said the location is good for the center as “it’s such a visible place, lots of beautiful windows, and hopefully people see you in here.”

The building is owned by Hamilton CORE, which manages funds for strategic commercial real estate property acquisition and investment.

Arnold said what people will find at the new Welcome Center for Visit Hamilton will be the typical things at any similar center ― like maps, booklets, flyers, postcards, and brochures ― but “the most important thing is conversation.”

“(Visitors) want to meet somebody friendly,” she said.

Arnold said the center, though, isn’t just for visitors as residents, both new and old, can find a lot of useful information, including things happening around town.

“Sometimes we help out at Spooky Nook, and I hand out different maps and things and direct people to this part of town,” Arnold said of downtown and the urban core. “Then I come back here (to the center) and I see people walking around.”

Visit Hamilton’s visitor’s center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.