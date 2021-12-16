journal-news logo
Hamilton’s Central YMCA nativity lighting tonight will include music by The Cunningham Sisters

A Nativity lighting will happen tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Hamilton's central YMCA. The Cunningham Sisters will sing Christmas songs. PROVIDED
News
By Mike Rutledge
46 minutes ago

The Cunningham Sisters, who recently achieved nationally fame on the NBC television show “The Voice,” will sing Christmas songs this evening as a Nativity is lit at Hamilton’s central YMCA branch, 105 N. 2nd St.

“6:30 (p.m.) is when it starts, and it’ll probably run ‘til 7:30, 8,” said Samy Broyles, executive director of the central YMCA and the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The Nativity will be lit inside the Y’s gymnasium because a crowd is expected, but then will be placed outside, against the building, Broyles said. The free event will include hot chocolate and cookies.

“The Cunningham Sisters will be doing I think four selections of Christmas songs,” he said. “Then there might be a little word here and there in the mix, kind of talking about Christmas, and bringing the Christ side out of it.”

The event was coordinated by The Christian Mission Committee of the Great Miami Valley YMCA.

