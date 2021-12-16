Hamilton’s Central YMCA nativity lighting tonight will include music by The Cunningham Sisters

“6:30 (p.m.) is when it starts, and it’ll probably run ‘til 7:30, 8,” said Samy Broyles, executive director of the central YMCA and the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The Nativity will be lit inside the Y’s gymnasium because a crowd is expected, but then will be placed outside, against the building, Broyles said. The free event will include hot chocolate and cookies.