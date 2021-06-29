Hamilton seeking volunteers for Independence Day parade

With a late start this year in organizing the Independence Day parade because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers are putting out a call for volunteers to guide parade participants to their proper places.
“We’re still seeking volunteers, and if anybody wants to, we’d be more than happy to have them join us, especially for the parade lineup, which starts at 2 p.m. at Garfield Middle School,” said Mayor Pat Moeller.
“We reopened in May, and putting together a parade in July is a little difficult, but we have some excellent leaders of this July 4 committee, and we could use a few more volunteers,” Moeller said.
“The parade has different divisions, and when you’re dealing with possibly 100-plus vehicles, you’ve got to get in the right place at the right time, and the right order,” Moeller said.
“It’s a good time to socialize,” he said. “You meet people you haven’t met before.”
Even people who will be part of the parade themselves can help, and can join their group when it starts moving.
Unlike other years, there will be no Taste of Hamilton event, Moeller said, “because we want our visitors and our residents to check out our bricks-and-mortar restaurants around the city.”
With a concert and fireworks shot from the usual location, so viewers can watch from their usual locations along the Great Miami River, “We’re coming back around to a traditional July 4, and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.