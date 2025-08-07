Hamilton Schools new principals and a staggered start: What to know for the new school year

Andrea Blevins, superintendent for Hamilton City Schools, said the district has five new principals, all from inside the school district. Jesse Funston has been named principal at the Hamilton High School freshman campus, and Megan Eichenberger will move to become the principal at Wilson Middle School. Ty Smallwood will be the Hamilton High School principal, Ryan Britton will be at Ridgeway Elementary and Ellie Lawson will be at Highland Elementary.

In addition to the new principals, Hamilton will have a new cellphone policy prohibiting phone use during the school day. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website. They also implemented a new therapy dog program.

First Day Schedule