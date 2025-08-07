Hamilton Schools new principals and a staggered start: What to know for the new school year

Like other Butler County school districts, Hamilton is getting ready for students to come back in two weeks. They can expect new faces in leadership and a staggered start day.
Here’s what parents need to know going into the school year:
Andrea Blevins, superintendent for Hamilton City Schools, said the district has five new principals, all from inside the school district.
Jesse Funston has been named principal at the Hamilton High School freshman campus, and Megan Eichenberger will move to become the principal at Wilson Middle School. Ty Smallwood will be the Hamilton High School principal, Ryan Britton will be at Ridgeway Elementary and Ellie Lawson will be at Highland Elementary.
In addition to the new principals, Hamilton will have a new cellphone policy prohibiting phone use during the school day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website.
They also implemented a new therapy dog program.
First Day Schedule
Hamilton schools have a staggered or “hybrid” start day.
On Monday, Aug. 11, students with the last name A-K start and on Tuesday, Aug. 12 students with last name L-Z start start. Wednesday, Aug. 13 will be the first day for everyone.
“The first week is so important because it allows students and staff to get back into a routine,” Blevins said. “Something we talk a lot about in our district is building relationships with kids, getting to know them, [and] getting to know the best ways that they learn ... I just met with all the new teachers and told them that the things that you do in the first few days of school would carry you through the rest of the school year.”
To learn more about starting days, visit the district calendar at Hamiltoncityschools.com.
