Hamilton police say scammers calling locals demanding money to pay warrants

The Hamilton Police Dept. issued an alert today warning folks of a phone call scam.
“We have received several phone calls from residents advising that they have had someone calling them from the Hamilton Police Department wanting to take care of a warrant for them,” said a Facebook post by the HPD. “This person is supposedly demanding $1,500 to take care of this.”
Police said they do not call people over the phone seeking money to take care of warrants. People are advised not to engage the scammers.
