Hamilton hospitality group ‘HAHA’ giving back to those in need

This Thanksgiving season, the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association is showing gratitude to the community that supported the city’s small businesses during one of their most trying times just a couple of years ago.

The group, also known as HAHA, was formed by local businesses, with the help of the Greater Chamber Hamilton of Commerce, to assist the restaurants in Hamilton that faced many struggles during the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions hit the food industry hard, forcing many to eliminate indoor dining for a time, and then as restrictions eased, they were still limited with dining capacity.

Now that many restaurants have rebounded and, for the most part, are thriving, HAHA is evolving to help pay that kindness forward to the community, said Tyler McCleary, a co-founder of HAHA and general manager at Tano Bistro.

“It’s just a supportive city, and this is just providing small businesses a chance to give back,” he said. “We’re all pretty fortunate to be in the spot where we are because any one of us could be close to being in that situation. It wouldn’t take much. It’s not easy to run a small business or a restaurant by any means.”

HAHA is working with four nonprofit organizations to help as many families in need as possible so they won’t go without a meal for Thanksgiving. HAHA is working with HYPE Hamilton, Hamilton Central YMCA, Booker T. Washington Community Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton are providing uncooked products that the families can pick up at the different partnering locations before Thanksgiving and have all of the food and utensils needed to cook a quality meal for the holiday.

The meals have been subsidized by donations, which people can still support through the Hamilton Community Foundation to the HAHA Special Projects fund for what the organization is calling Hamil-Turkey. The goal is to have at least 100 “kits” for families.

But there this isn’t the only initiative for Hamil-Turkey.

On the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, there will be hot buffets at YMCA Central and the Boys & Girls Club. The group is looking for donations of funds or products to help feed at least 100 people at each location.

The third initiative aims to help families identified “in the toughest of spots this holiday,” said McCleary. He said Tano Bistro has committed to cooking at least five meals, start to finish, and delivering them to the homes of these families with heating instructions so that these families will have to do nothing other than heat and serve the meal.

“The thought is to provide a professionally cooked meal to those who have really struggled and at least make this holiday a bright spot for them,” he said of the meals that will be delivered the day before Thanksgiving. He said any other businesses looking to do something similar should contact him as they can handle the delivery of the meals as well.

“The one thing that this city does is pulls together,” McCleary said. “Good times, bad times, everything in between. It’s always taken care of each other.