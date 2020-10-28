Hamilton holiday lights event to change with soundtrack by Cincinnati Boychoir, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

“So, when they enter the front gate of Pyramid Hill, they leave Ohio, and by the time they get to the end of the journey, they are at the North Pole,” FitzGibbons said.

“From the very beginning, they will be envisioning this story through to the North Pole. As you go through each section of the park, a new part of the journey will unfold."d.

Visitors will see more than five different art installations, created by local and regional artists, along with an expansive, curated display of lights. Guests will also experience a Journey Borealis soundtrack by Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boychoir as they drive through the display. Arranged by Daniel Nail, the soundtrack will feature arrangements of holiday music.

“It’s a journey. You’re going to the North Pole, and it’s a light-based art installation, and we thought Journey Borealis was perfect to describe what the art drive is and what to expect, northern lights,” FitzGibbons said.

As far as other highlights on the journey, guests will go through a Crystal Palace during one segment of the drive.

Current volunteer opportunities at Pyramid Hill will also allow community members to be a part of Journey Borealis. Community members are invited to volunteer at Pyramid Hill every Monday through Nov. 16, and they will assist with installation projects throughout the park. Volunteer projects will include creating innovative lighting effects, installing lights in trees and bushes, building structures, wiring lights, and more.

“Opening Pyramid Hill and Journey Borealis up to the community through our volunteer program is an important step in aligning our programming with our mission of ‘Bringing People to Art in Nature. It also provides a shared creative experience,’” FitzGibbons said.

Additionally, Pyramid Hill is accepting donations of materials. New materials are preferred, but donations can also come from personal Christmas collections of working items. Donations can include single-color strands of lights of any length, colored lights of any length, and construction materials such as plywood sheets and lumber. For additional information about volunteering or donating materials, contact Sarah Rodriguez, project coordinator, at srodriguez@pyramidhill.org.