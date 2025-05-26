Hamilton gathers to remember fallen vets, speakers emphasize mental health

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Following the parade, there was a Memorial Day presentation in Greenwood Cemetery among the graves of fallen veterans. Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller gave opening remarks, Hamilton High School band played and Southern Gateway Chorus sang. Parade Marshal Greg Womack, U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, sat in the center of the stage, flanked by Junior Navy ROTC representative Elizabeth Harness, a Hamilton High School incoming sophomore, and Maj. Brian Childress, U.S. Marine Corps. Childress, a Butler County native, and his father, Kevin Childress, a Navy veteran, were co-parade marshals in 2022. Childress gave the Memorial Day Address, citing the importance of the day. “What an honor it is to come together to remember that freedom is not free,” he said.

Ken Calihan, vice president of the Butler County Veterans Service Commission and parade co-chairman, spoke of the services the commission offers and cited the importance of veterans’ mental health. He said Butler County lost seven veterans to suicide in 2024, but so far this year, the county has lost eight. “One veteran suicide is too many, and it will take the whole community’s involvement to make sure we can win this battle,” Calihan said. Calihan called it an “epidemic” and said a Butler County veteran is “nine times more likely to commit suicide than a non-veteran.” American Legion Post 138 Service Officer, Josh Brandner, spoke about the important of veterans’ mental health. Brandner recently completed a 72-hour intensive suicide-prevention program for veterans and first responders in Hillsboro, Ohio, called “Save A Warrior.” “The hope in sharing our stories and getting very personal about the topic is that maybe on person in this audience hears and identifies with you,” he said. “It’s the hope that they see you and know that they have someone they can reach out to for one last push before they make that very final choice.”

