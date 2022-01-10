Hamilton company Pease acquired by Cincinnati building materials supplier

A Cincinnati building company has acquired The Pease Co. in Hamilton, which was opened with its new name on Jan. 1.
The warehouse at 1790 S. Erie Blvd. is now called the Pease Kitchen Showroom by Nisbet Brower.
Mark Rippe, President of Nisbet, and Rob Clair, Vice President of Operations, said merging the two companies combines 200 years of experience in the building industry.
“Nisbet Brower and The Pease Co. both started in the late 1800′s as family-owned and operated companies and remain family owned today, and we are proud of it,” Rippe said in a news release.
“This will be a seamless transition that will benefit Pease customers by providing a broad assortment of building material products to the Hamilton area. Pease has done an outstanding job in serving their customers for many years. We value their contribution and welcome them to the Nisbet team,” he said.
Pease will offer a full line of building material products and the services behind the products, Nisbet Brower officials said. It has a stone manufacturing shop, laminate shop, truss and wall panel shop and custom mill and door shop.
“Nisbet Brower, which was founded in 1870 in Loveland, Ohio, has been owned by the Rippe family since 1976 when it purchased the company from the Nisbet family.,” states the release from the company. “Pease Warehouse and Kitchen Showroom has been owned by Steve Pease since 1994 and The Pease Co. was founded in 1893.”
