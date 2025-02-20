Hamilton coffee shop Fringe announces closure

It was formerly located at 918 High St., where it was in 2022 when owners made a public plea for support as it faced closure following a decline in customer traffic.

Patrick and Sarah Davis, both of whom were incarcerated years before opening the shop, started the coffee house in May 2020.

The announcement says the current location of the coffee shop will have its final day open on Feb. 22.

“After several months of careful consideration, Fringe Industries Workforce has made the difficult and bittersweet decision to close the Fringe Coffee House. We hope you will join us for one more cup of hope, grace and compassion, otherwise known as coffee on our last day this coming Saturday, February 22nd,” the Facebook statement reads.

Fringe Industries’ Workforce will still be in operation for training, supporting and finding jobs for people in recovery and re-entry.

“We are not slowing down,” the post states. “Rather, we are pivoting ourselves to a sustainable market of second-chance employment. Our mission is still to offer hope, along with the tools and pathways to a successful and self-sustaining life.

“In doing so, our goal is to create a community of reintegrated people who are set up to thrive in business throughout this region. As we begin our next season and transition into the Workforce Program full-time, we will share updates with information about our ever-growing partnerships and services we are able to provide,” states the post.

In 2023, the Journal-News reported Fringe received $125,000 from the state of Ohio for creating a sober living home for women.