Hamilton city clerk to donate hair for RiversEdge

Tidyman came up with the idea when a former coworker held a similar fundraiser in 2013. He said people suggested it to him because his hair might be able to bring in more people than before.

“Someone suggested that I do something similar and [donate] more money since I have more hair to give,” he said.

Although he donated his hair in college, Tidyman said he has been growing out his hair for the past five or six years and is excited for people to see what he looks like without it.

“There are plenty of people who have never seen me clean-shaven and bald, so they are in for a treat,” he said.

CFG and the Family, a Hamilton-based blues group will cut Tidyman’s hair. He said the group has “stepped up” to support the event and RiversEdge.

His hair will go to Hair We Share, an organization created in 2014 that provides hair solutions at no cost to those suffering hair loss due to medical conditions. Tidyman chose Hair We Share after friends and family suggested the organization. He said he knows the donation will help someone in need because they’ll receive “a lot of material to work with.”

Tidyman said he chose to give to RiversEdge because he wants to see artists come to the city and impact the community.

“To me, there is nothing better than talented musicians pushing themselves to create music while loving every bit of the experience in front of a live audience,” he said. “Live music can provide for a cathartic experience in a variety of different ways, and I want to help RiversEdge bring in more talent to provide that experience.”

With nearly a month to go, donations are up to more than $1,100. Any group or individual who donates $500 or more will be able to take part in the event by helping cut Tidyman’s hair.

Along with being able to help, donors will be able to attend the event at Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton at 2 p.m. on August 4.

How to donate

Donations can be made directly to the Hamilton Community Foundation at https://hcfoh.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1183.