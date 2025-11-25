Hamilton business Meyer Brothers and Sons recognized for commitment to neighborhood

Hamilton City Councilmember Susan Vaughn, a council representative on the 17Strong board, remembers before Meyer Brothers started its rehabilitation project.

“This is amazing what you’ve done,” she said. “As you drive down the street, it’s changed the neighborhood. One of the things 17Strong prides itself on recognizing folks in the neighborhoods for what they’ve done to improve the neighborhood.”

The Pride in Place honor didn’t only recognize Meyer Brothers for its investment in the building and property, but also its commitment to the Jefferson neighborhood.

“Meyer Brothers and Sons were outstanding community partners in 2025,“ according to a 17Strong statement. ”Their commitment to Hamilton went far beyond their everyday work.”

Pride in Place was created to recognize businesses, nonprofits, churches and organizations that “take exceptional pride” in their property and actively support the surrounding neighborhood, according to 17Strong. The program is an “above-and-beyond” award which recognizes those who go beyond the everyday work to help keep Hamilton clean, safe and welcoming.

Some of the Meyer Brothers contributions include:

Financial support for the new Inside Out Studio mural coming to East Avenue

Consistently attended Hamilton’s monthly Employee Green Team cleanups

Donated time, talent and expertise to install new handrailings through the 17STRONG Love Your Block Grant program, directly improving safety and accessibility for residents

Meyer Brothers Business Manager Rick Meyer said he and the company understand the civic responsibility that comes with being a business owner in Hamilton.

“We wouldn’t have done it if the city weren’t on board with what we wanted to do and our vision. It’s a joy to be in this space, and it’s a beautiful space that’s un-recreatable,“ he said. ”It’s really exciting to be a very small part of the broader development and growth and revitalization.”

Patrick Wright, 17Strong’s outreach committee chair, said the honor is recognized with a certificate as well as a window cling, which the organization hopes will challenge others “to follow in your footsteps.”

The Pride in Place award will be presented quarterly, with a goal to spark neighborhood pride. To nominate a business, nonprofit, church, or organization, visit 17stronghamilton.org/pride-in-place.