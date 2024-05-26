Groovin’ on the Green to kick off season with Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

The concert series will be held on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer from 6-9 p.m. May 30 through Sept. 5. The concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

The nine-concert season will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop and rock to classic rock, country, tribute acts and more. For the entire schedule, dates, and a complete concert line-up, go to fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green.

Popular bands on the lineup will include Cincinnati’s own multi-platinum artist Blessid Union of Souls on June 6, national act The Verve Pipe on Aug. 8 and country favorite Michelle Robinson Band on Aug. 29.

“We have a great variety of music for young and old, and families as well as for young professionals. If you take a look at the concert schedule, you’re sure to find something you want to check out, and the concerts are free,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the opening concert with Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience on May 30, other tribute bands on the summer concert lineup will include Fooz Fighters – Foo Fighters Tribute on June 20, The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute on July 18, and Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute on Sept. 5 sponsored by Skyline Chili at 1190 Hicks Blvd. in Fairfield.

Plus, New Wave Nation will bring an 80s tribute concert on Aug. 15 and Mallrats, a 90′s tribute band, will perform on Aug. 22.

“We are super excited about this year’s lineup. We really think we have something for everybody throughout the season,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the concerts, there will be family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids planned throughout the series. Plus, food trucks, a beer garden, and different community organizations will be on site at each concert.

One new offering this year is groups can rent the balcony of the Fairfield Community Arts Center and book a Groovin’ Balcony Bash. Overlooking the concert, two different party packages are available for groups, from 20-50 guests. The private event time for the space is 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. To inquire, or book a Groovin’ Balcony Bash, contact Barbara Bennett-Heck at 513-896-8407, or email bbennettheck@fairfieldoh.gov.

“Patrons can book the balcony of the Fairfield Community Arts Center for a private event during the concert,” said Sheldrick. “We thought this was a nice opportunity for those who want more of a private, party experience with the live music. It’s also a beautiful view, overlooking the park.”

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series

When: Select Thursdays, May 30 through Sept. 5, 6 to 9 p.m. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info.: visit fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green. Production will be provided by Cincy Entertainment Services. The park is a DORA location.

2024 Groovin’ on the Green Schedule:

May 30: Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

June 6: Blessid Union of Souls

June 20: Fooz Fighters – Foo Fighters Tribute

July 18: The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute

Aug. 8: The Verve Pipe

Aug. 15: New Wave Nation – 80s Tribute

Aug. 22: Mallrats – 90s Tribute

Aug. 29: Michelle Robinson Band

Sept. 5: Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute