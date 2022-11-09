Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio’s 1st congressional district race

As a councilman, Landsman created city hall’s Office of Ethics and Good Government and the Balanced Development Scorecard in an attempt to hold public officials accountable.

Landsman’s campaign platform points included advocating for abortion and reproductive health rights, addressing inflation and bettering worker wages and benefits.

His campaign website also said that he was running “to fight for children and families here at home.”

Due to redistricting maps, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District is now made up of the eastern majority of Hamilton County and Warren County.

Prior to this year, the 1st Congressional District was included the western majority of Hamilton County alongside Warren County.