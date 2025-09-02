Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre preps for upcoming season, opens with ‘Guys and Dolls’

“It’s really nice of them and it’s a great fundraiser,” said Jane Winkler, chair of the board at Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre. “People are pretty generous. Anyone is welcome to stop by and see us.”

She said GHCT is collaborating with the Fairfield Community Group on the fundraiser. GHCT volunteered in May at one of the Groovin’ on the Green concerts and members from the group volunteered at last year’s car show,

“We just pour the beer and pass them out, but it’s fun, because we get to see a lot of people we know, and we get to check out the cars,” Winkler said. “This is a chance to make some extra money ... we’re also able to raise awareness about Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre.”

GHCT also has several other fundraisers planned in the coming months, including a few “Dine to Donate” opportunities.

GHCT has often had “yard” sales during the annual Operation Pumpkin festival in downtown Hamilton. This year’s is at its rehearsal space, the Creative Center at the Palace on Third Street, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12. The sale will feature a variety of items from clothing, tools, furniture and other items the theater group has accumulated.

‘Guys and Dolls’ on deck

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will open its 2025-26 season with “Guys and Dolls” Oct. 2-5 at Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Hamilton campus. Season tickets are on sale now.

“This is going to be another large-scale musical with a big cast and excellent performers. Matt Neal is serving as the show’s director,” said Winkler.

Barb Winkler, board secretary of the nonprofit, said the show is a classic, and it’s a good show to kick off the season.

“The nice thing about Parrish Auditorium is there are no bad seats. They’re comfortable and they have wide aisles with leg room. It’s one of the best venues I’ve been in,” she said.

“Guys and Dolls” performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Other performances of the 2025-26 season include “The 39 Steps” Feb. 12-15, 2026 and “Annie” April 30-May 3, 2026.

The theater group is currently celebrating its 67-year anniversary.

MORE DETAILS

Get tickets, show details and more at ghctplay.com.