Get ready to shop: A Socially Distanced Gearhead Christmas

Calendars.com can provide a huge variety of car calendars. If you’re looking for cool books, Wheels found three that caught our eye, all available online or at Amazon. Cars, The Definitive Visual History of the Automobile from DK, is packed with stunning photography of more than 2,000 cars, from the first through today’s F1 machines, about $30 from Amazon. The Complete Book of Porsche 911 from author and photographer Randy Leffingwell, delivers a year-by-year overview of the German automaker’s most famous car. Starting from the original 901 prototype and continuing through to today’s GT2 and GT3 track-ready street cars, it also covers racing, prototypes and limited production model. We found this book online with prices ranging from well over $100 to as low as $30 on Amazon. Shop around; it’s a cool book. The Art of the Automobile, The100 Greatest Cars by Dennis Adler is a must have for any automobile enthusiast. Adler is an award-winning historian, author, and photographer, and in this book he’ll take you on a journey as he details 100 of the greatest cars ever built, from the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwage to the Hispano-Suiza and Hudson. We found it on eBay for $39.95, but at all other sites including Amazon, it is $45.

If you haven’t seen an ad for WeatherTech floor liners on TV, you’re the only one. While their advertising budget is huge, their collection of Made in the USA products is growing nearly daily. They offer a wide variety of floor liners in various price ranges, all of very high quality. Their protection line has grown to include seat protectors, cargo area liners, truck bed liners, under-seat storage items and the latest hot ticket is the CupFone, a phone holder that will fit literally any cup holder. Floor mats start at $29, floor liners run from $59.99 to $299.99 and the CupFone runs from $34.99 to $82.90. Buy direct at www.weathertech.com.