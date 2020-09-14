GE Aviation lands $32 million engine contract

A pair of Ohio companies have picked up millions in new defense work.
General Electric Aviation, based in Cincinnati, has been awarded a maximum $32,522,610 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to overhaul F108 engines, the Department of Defense announced Friday.
This was a limited source acquisition, a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of work will be Ohio and Canada, with a Sept. 10, 2021, performance completion date.
The contract originated with the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in Richmond, Va.
Another recent award with Ohio ties: Navistar Defense LLC, based in Melrose Park, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $12,229,316 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pneumatic wheel tires.
This is a three-year contract with no option periods.
Locations of performance are Illinois and Ohio, with a Sept. 11, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, in Warren, Mich., is the contracting origin.
Navistar has a medium-duty truck plant in Springfield.