Free ticket to the Social Exchange at The Well House

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Social Exchange at the Well House is a VIP sneak preview event for the public to see the newest hotel in Hamilton. And they’re giving away three free tickets to the $100-per-person event on Nov. 9 via a three-day scavenger hunt.

Clues and instructions to locate each hidden bottle inside different businesses within the Hamilton DORA district. They’ll be unveiled by the Hamilton chamber through its Instagram and Facebook pages at 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one winner per person and household is permitted.