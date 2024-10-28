Free ticket to the Social Exchange at The Well House

53 minutes ago
The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Social Exchange at the Well House is a VIP sneak preview event for the public to see the newest hotel in Hamilton. And they’re giving away three free tickets to the $100-per-person event on Nov. 9 via a three-day scavenger hunt.

Clues and instructions to locate each hidden bottle inside different businesses within the Hamilton DORA district. They’ll be unveiled by the Hamilton chamber through its Instagram and Facebook pages at 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one winner per person and household is permitted.

The Well House Hotel is the city’s first boutique hotel and is part of the Hilton Hotel chain’s Tapestry Collection. The hotel is expected to open next month.

The redevelopment project transforming the former Anthony Wayne building into The Well House Hotel is progressing, and this week, the hotel's marque sign was installed. The 54-room hotel on South Monument Avenue is part of Hilton's Tapestry collection of boutique hotels. The Anthony Wayne was built nearly a century ago as a luxury hotel in downtown Hamilton, but had been converted to apartments in the 1960s. The redevelopment will return the building to its initial purpose. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

