Fraud spurs huge Ohio unemployment claim spike, state says

A massive spike in Ohio unemployment claims this month is likely due to attempted fraud, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday.
ODJFS officials say the 140,444 new unemployment claims filed between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 amount to a 194% increase from the prior week.
“To date, 44,000 claims have been flagged under suspicion of fraud and are under review,” the agency said in a news release. “Even more of the 140,444 new claims are anticipated to be fraudulent. All of the claims will be reviewed, which will create delays in processing some legitimate claims.”
ODJFS said last week that last year they identified more than $330 million lost to fraud in Ohio unemployment payouts. Most of this was in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — created to help people such as contractors and part-timers during the pandemic who wouldn’t qualify for traditional unemployment. The new surge in claims is tied to traditional unemployment.
The $330 million was from 56,255 payments determined to be fraudulent. The number of claims flagged as potential fraud and still under review numbers in the hundreds of thousands — suggesting the total amount being lost to fraud could be much higher.
“ODJFS is investigating all claims that were flagged for potential fraud and taking steps to implement more robust identity verification in the traditional unemployment program,” the release from the agency says.
“Identity theft and fraudulent unemployment claims are a widespread national challenge. Many Ohioans have become victims, and their identities used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.”
Many people are learning they are victims of identity theft related fraud when government records such as tax documents show up at their home. Last month, ODJFS issued 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms to people in whose names unemployment benefits were paid in 2020. Many of those people will learn for the first time when they receive these forms that someone applied for unemployment in their name, state officials say.
ODJFS has established a website and phone hotline for people to notify the agency if they believe their information was used to file a fraudulent claim.
Are you the victim of ID theft-related unemployment fraud?
Hotline: State officials launched a hotline for people who suspect their identity was improperly used to file for unemployment benefits. The number is (833) 658-0394.
Website: Individuals and employers can visit unemployment.ohio.gov to report suspected unemployment fraud and obtain information on what to do if you or your employee’s identity may have been compromised.